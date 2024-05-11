Ukraine's Ambassador Sees No Threat To Kyiv's Support In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no threatening trends in Poland to reduce support for Kyiv in countering the Russian aggressor.

This opinion was expressed by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in an interview with Ukrinform .

"I do not see any threatening trends in the context of further support for Ukraine. I will say more: Poland is very sensitive to the situation in Ukraine, and the success of the Ukrainian military at the front also increases the sense of security within Polish society. In other words, they directly link Russian aggression in Ukraine to a threat to their own security," Zvarych said.

He noted that more than 60% of Polish citizens declare their readiness to further support Ukraine and Ukrainians in Poland to some extent.

In the context of the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border, the Ukrainian diplomat stressed that Ukraine has made great efforts to convince its Polish colleagues that the blockade of the border is contrary to the interests not only of Ukraine but also of the entire EU.

"The fact that the border is now unblocked is a manifestation of the wisdom of both nations. Still, in difficult situations, we are able to reach an understanding and we are able to understand each other. In particular, considerable attention was paid to dispelling the myths that existed in the Polish information space about the alleged threats posed by agricultural products to the Polish market," Zvarych said.

He added that the involvement of farmers' associations of both countries in the negotiation process was extremely effective.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski recently said that over the two years of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Polish government has provided Ukraine with 44 packages of military aid, and the total amount of government aid over this time has amounted to almost USD 9 billion.