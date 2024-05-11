Zelensky Invites Top Officials Of Argentina, Iceland And Ecumenical Patriarch To Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited the leaders of Argentina, Iceland and the Ecumenical Patriarch to the Global Peace Summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Despite everything, we are preparing the Peace Summit, we are preparing a platform for the world majority to force Russia to peace. Today I personally invited the Presiden of Argentina, the Prime Minister of Iceland and the Ecumenical Patriarch to the Summit. I am grateful to each of them for their desire to restore the full effectiveness of international law. We will be equally active in the future - all continents, all views of countries should be represented at the Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

He added that a meeting had been held to prepare for the Summit.

"The organisation of the Summit has already been worked out. We still have a task - for each leader to show their effectiveness for the sake of common interests. We are confident that this will happen. And this is what we have to take consciously now - Russia is trying to disrupt it. The more meaningful the Summit is, the closer peace will be. It is obvious that Putin does not want this. It is obvious that he will continue to try to disrupt our efforts - both by attempting to attack and by trying to undermine our agreements with other leaders. We must prevent this from happening. We have to do everything for this," the President stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Presidents of Moldova, the Czech Republic and Ghana, as well as the Prime Minister of Ireland, to take part in the Peace Summit. The Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian peace formula is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia