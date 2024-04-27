Comprehensive Guide On Saudi Transit Visa Online

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI TRANSIT VISA GUIDE

Saudi Arabia happily receives visitors from around the globe. Numerous global tourists are interested in visiting Saudi Arabia, as are travelers looking to pass by. If you are considering a brief visit to Saudi Arabia or just passing by, it is essential to know the regulations for transit/stopover visas. A transit/stopover visa permits travelers to enter Saudi Arabia briefly on their way to another location. This visa permits tourists to partake in Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque, attend tourist activities, and briefly discover the country. Applying for a transit/stopover visa only takes a few minutes. Once you've booked and paid for your flights, your visa will be emailed to you almost immediately. You can apply for this visa up to 90 days before your trip date.







DOCUMENST REQUIREMENTS



a valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months

citizenship or a residence permit from the country you are applying from (i.e. the country in which you live)

a passport-sized colored photograph. This photo must be 200 * 200px file size, a tiny 20kb. a completed and signed Saudi visa questionnaire, which you'll do online.

SAUDI ARABIA FAMILY VISA

The MOFA in Saudi Arabia is responsible for issuing different kinds of visas to both citizens and residents. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) provides a family visit visa for the relatives of Saudi residents or citizens living abroad to visit their families in Saudi Arabia. A visit visa is meant for close relatives residing outside of Saudi Arabia, enabling them to visit family members who are typically living in the kingdom. There are two choices available for visit visas: single entry and multiple entry. The first is only valid for up to 30 days and cannot be renewed. The second only lasts up to 90 days. The family visitor must then leave and may return to the kingdom for another three months, a maximum of four times.

Documents Required



Resident Iqama Holder's Valid Residency Permit i.e. the Iqama

The Iqama With At least 4 month's Validity

Copy of The Applicant (s) Passport-i.e. Visiting Family Member (s) Valid Profession of Iqama Holder

SAUDI VISA BLOG

Saudi Arabia, situated in the Middle East, has introduced the eVisa, an electronic visa that enables citizens from around 50 countries to travel to the country for tourism reasons. To increase tourism and lessen dependence on oil, the Saudi government launched the Tourist eVisa program in 2019, simplifying visa applications and inviting global tourists. This internet platform enables individuals from a range of nations to acquire visas more quickly. The Saudi Arabia eVisa stands out as it allows visitors to enter the country multiple times, enabling them to come back more than once. Every visit permits a 90-day residence, adding up to 180 days during the visa's duration. The online Saudi visa remains valid for one year starting from the day it is issued. Those who apply for a Saudi online visa are given a Mandatory Insurance Policy that is linked to the eVisa, which is a mandatory condition for traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government assigns an insurance provider at random at the time the eVisa is processed. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA AIRPORT AND PORTS OF ENTRY

Saudi Arabia aims to expand its economy by diversifying, with tourism being a key factor. In 2019, Saudi Arabia implemented an electronic visa system for tourists, inviting travelers from globally and streamlining the procedure. People from 50 qualifying nations are allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia with an electronic visa. In September 2019, Saudi Arabia implemented its new electronic visa system. Submitting the application is easy, with visa forms accessible on the internet for convenient home application, eliminating any potential inconveniences. Saudi Arabia has fifteen domestic airports and thirteen international airports. It is important to note that not all of these airports allow e-Visa holders to enter the country. The government has approved the following entry points for e-visa holders:

King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh): This airport, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital city, is a major travel hub. It serves as a gateway for both tourists and business travelers.

King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (Jeddah): Located in Jeddah, this airport is another important entry point. Jeddah is a major commercial center and the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

King Fahad International Airport (Dammam) is located in Dammam and serves Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. It's a key entry point for both business travelers and tourists exploring the region.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madinah): This airport in Madinah is important for pilgrims visiting the holy city. It is especially important for those on Hajj or Umrah journeys.

The King Fahad Causeway connects Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Visitors entering through this land border point can also obtain visas.

SAUDI VISA EXEMPT COUNTRIES

EXEMPT COUNTRIES

Angola

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Botswana

Cook Islands

Dominica

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Georgia

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Iran

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Morocco

Mozambique

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Philippines

Qatar

Samoa

Seychelles

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Tajikistan

Thailand

Gambia

Tunisia

Turks and Caicos Islands

Türkiye

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Zambia