Three Civilians Injured As Enemy Shells Kozatske Village In Kherson Region With Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired mortars at Kozatske village in the Kherson region, injuring three civilians.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Kozatske came under enemy fire again. Today at about 14:30, the Russian army fired mortars at the village. Three people were injured in the shelling. They are men, 41, 47, and 53 years old," the statement said.

Russians hitwith missile

The victims were hospitalized. One man is in serious condition.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, injuring a 21-year-old resident.