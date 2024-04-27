Three Civilians Injured As Enemy Shells Kozatske Village In Kherson Region With Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired mortars at Kozatske village in the Kherson region, injuring three civilians.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Kozatske came under enemy fire again. Today at about 14:30, the Russian army fired mortars at the village. Three people were injured in the shelling. They are men, 41, 47, and 53 years old," the statement said. Read also:
Russians hit Kherson
with missile
The victims were hospitalized. One man is in serious condition.
As reported, Russian troops shelled the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, injuring a 21-year-old resident.
