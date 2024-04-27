Yemen Condemns Killing Of Four Citizens In Iraq's Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, April 27 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni government has strongly condemned the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas complex in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan region, which resulted in the deaths of four Yemeni workers and injuries to others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Yemen, through its embassy in Baghdad, has issued a statement indicating ongoing communication with officials in Iraq and the Kurdistan region to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Additionally, it underscored efforts to repatriate the deceased to Yemen and closely monitor the health conditions of the injured.

Kurdistan regional government spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani stated on Friday that four Yemeni workers were killed, and the field suffered severe damage. (end)

sns









MENAFN27042024000071011013ID1108146696