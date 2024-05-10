Azerbaijan Marks 101St Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Birth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today is the birthday of the National Leader of Azerbaijan,Heydar Aliyev.

In Azerbaijan, the 101st anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth ismarked.

Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923, in the cityof Nakhchivan (AR), Azerbaijan. After graduating from theNakhchivan Pedagogical Technical College in 1939, he studied at thearchitecture faculty of the Azerbaijan Industrial Institute (nowAzerbaijan State Oil Academy). The war did not allow him to finishhis education.

Since 1941, Heydar Aliyev worked as a department head in thePeople's Commissariat of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan MSSRand the Council of People's Commissars of the Nakhchivan MSSR, andin 1944 he was sent to work in the state security agencies. HeydarAliyev, who worked in the system of security bodies since 1964,worked as the deputy chairman of the State Security Committee underthe Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan SSR, and since 1967 asits chairman, rising to the rank of major general. In those years,he received special higher education in the city of Leningrad (nowSt. Petersburg). In 1957, he graduated from the history faculty ofAzerbaijan State University.

Heydar Aliyev was elected the first secretary of the CentralCommittee at the July 1969 plenum of the Central Committee of theCommunist Party of Azerbaijan and became the head of the republic Aliyev, who was elected a member of the Political Bureau ofthe Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union inDecember 1982, was appointed as the first deputy chairman of theUSSR Council of Ministers and became one of the leaders of theUSSR. Heydar Aliyev was a deputy of the Supreme Soviets of the USSRand the Azerbaijan SSR for twenty years and served as the firstdeputy chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers for fiveyears.

In October 1987, Heydar Aliyev resigned from his positions as asign of protest against the political line introduced by thePolitical Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party ofthe Soviet Union and personally by General Secretary MikhailGorbachev.

On January 20, 1990, Heydar Aliyev made a statement at theAzerbaijani representative office in Moscow regarding the bloodytragedy committed by the Soviet troops in Baku and demanded thepunishment of the organizers and perpetrators of the crimecommitted against the people of Azerbaijan. He left the ranks ofthe Communist Party of the Soviet Union in July 1991 as a sign ofprotest against the hypocritical policy of the USSR leadershipregarding the acute conflict situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Heydar Aliyev, who returned to Azerbaijan in July 1990, firstlived in Baku and then in Nakhchivan, and was elected a deputy tothe Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan in the same year. In 1991-1993, hewas the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the NakhchivanAutonomous Republic, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of theRepublic of Azerbaijan. In 1992, Heydar Aliyev was elected chairmanof the New Azerbaijan Party at the founding congress held inNakhchivan.

In May-June 1993, when the government crisis became extremelyacute and there was a threat of a civil war in the country and theloss of independence, the people of Azerbaijan rose up with thedemand to bring Heydar Aliyev to power. The then leaders ofAzerbaijan were forced to officially invite Heydar Aliyev to Baku Aliyev was elected the Chairman of the Supreme Soviet ofAzerbaijan on June 15, 1993, and on July 24, by the decision of theMilli Majlis, he began to exercise the powers of the President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

On October 3, 1993, as a result of the national vote, HeydarAliyev was elected the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. OnOctober 11, 1998, he was re-elected as the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, having collected 76.1 percent of the votesin the elections held under conditions of high publicparticipation. Heydar Aliyev, who agreed to be nominated in thepresidential elections held on October 15, 2003, refused toparticipate in the elections due to health problems.

The National Leader of Azerbaijan, President Heydar Aliyev diedon December 12, 2003, at the Cleveland Clinic (USA), where he wasbeing treated, and was buried on December 15 in the Alley of Honorin Baku.

Heydar Aliyev has been awarded many state orders and medals,international awards, and was elected an honorary doctor ofuniversities of various countries.

On September 29, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree"On declaring 2023 the Year of Heydar Aliyev in the Republic ofAzerbaijan". With another decree signed by the head of state onNovember 28, 2022, the "Action Plan for declaring 2023 as the "Yearof Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan" was approved. Inaccordance with the Plan of Events, various events were held in ourcountry and abroad in connection with the 100th anniversary of theGreat Leader's birth.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev's greatest wish was the liberationof Karabakh from occupation and the restoration of our territorialintegrity. This wish and will of the Great Leader was fulfilled byhis worthy follower, the President of Azerbaijan, the VictoriousCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev gave the Azerbaijani people the joy ofanother victory on September 19 last year. By raising Azerbaijan'snational flag in the ancient and eternal lands - Khankendi,Khojaly, Khojavand, Agdara, and Asgaran, he fulfilled the wishes ofour people. Thus, the sovereignty of independent Azerbaijan wasfully restored.

At present, Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, which have been freedfrom occupation, are being rebuilt, the areas are cleared of mines,and large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are beingcarried out.