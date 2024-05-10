Another Sea Mine Destroyed On Coast Of Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sea mine was found on the coast of the Odesa region, and it was defused by a controlled explosion.
“Last night, the Navy destroyed another sea mine that was washed up on the coast of the Odesa region,” the statement said.
As reported, the Black Sea Mine Action Task Forces, formed by three countries - Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey - plans to start working in July this year.
