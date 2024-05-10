               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Another Sea Mine Destroyed On Coast Of Odesa Region


5/10/2024 12:16:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sea mine was found on the coast of the Odesa region, and it was defused by a controlled explosion.

The Navy Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Two Russian missiles intercepted in Odesa region

“Last night, the Navy destroyed another sea mine that was washed up on the coast of the Odesa region,” the statement said.

As reported, the Black Sea Mine Action Task Forces, formed by three countries - Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey - plans to start working in July this year.

UkrinForm

