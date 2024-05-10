Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Russia's Kaluga Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has reported an overnight drone attack on an oil refinery in the Kaluga region.

That's according to the Russian Telegram channel SHOT , Ukrinform reports.

Warning! Video contains profanity!

"Explosions were heard in the Pervy Zavod [oil refinery] area. According to preliminary information, air defenses were in action. According to eyewitnesses, at around one o'clock in the early morning, several powerful explosions were heard in the Dzerzhinsky district, not far from the Polotnyany Zavod station," the post reads.

According to residents, the sound of several UAVs flying was heard before that, and then a fire and smoke became visible in the area of the local oil depot.

Illustration photo