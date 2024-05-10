Zelensky Congratulates On Election Of President Of North Macedonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on her victory in the presidential election in North Macedonia.
Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.
"I congratulate
Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on her convincing victory in the elections. I wish her successful and fruitful work in her position. We value our strong partnership and are grateful to Skopje for supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression,” Zelensky wrote.
He expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation to restore peace and stability in Europe.
As reported, North Macedonia held parliamentary elections and a second round of presidential elections on May 8.
