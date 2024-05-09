Will Withdraw Nomination If Farooq Abdullah Frees 50 Jailed Youth: Bukhari

Speaking at a gathering in Chattergam and Charari Sharief areas of Budgam, Bukhari, according to the news agency, criticised the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the NC's failure to resign from parliamentary seats after the abrogation of Article 370 and questioned their efficacy in securing the release of jailed youth.

He also condemned PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's remarks“Ye bache kya doodh lanay jatay hai” which she made years ago.“Those remarks are still echoing in people's ears. How could she speak this? May Allah never let Kashmir fall into such hands,” he said.

Bukhari said,“It was the National Conference that opened the door for Kashmir to Centre in 1998 but the PDP opened it recently and is still with them, I am fighting so that these recalcitrant parties do not reach the Centre again.”

Bukhari said he is willing to engage with the Central government for the betterment of Kashmir, dismissing accusations of being an 'A or B team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“You say I am A team, B team, but the fact is that if the PM is working for Kashmir, not one time, I will meet him 100 times. (NC President) Farooq Abdullah is the most experienced political leader of Jammu and Kashmir. If he could get 50 jailed youths released, I will withdraw the nomination of my Candidate,” he added.

“If there is any proxy here, it is the National Conference and PDP,” the Apni Party President said, adding,“NC has been a proxy of Delhi ever since the National Conference was formed from the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.”

BJP Accuses Abdullah of Being Pakistan's Spokesman

BJP's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, has accused prominent families like Gandhi-Nehru and Abdullah-Mufti of perpetuating a system of plunder rather than democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during a tour of Poonch, Chugh didn't hold back as he lambasted these influential families, describing them as a curse on democracy. He drew parallels between their dynastic rule and a hereditary monarchy, denouncing their grip on power as detrimental to the democratic process.

Accompanied by notable figures such as former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Nirmal Singh and State President Ravinder Raina, Chugh convened a significant meeting at the BJP district office. As per the party spokesman, the gathering aimed to strategize and galvanize party functionaries and booth heads in preparation for the impending elections.

During the meeting, Chugh took aim at Farooq Abdullah, urging him to desist from assuming the role of Pakistan's spokesperson. He rebuked Abdullah for recent statements regarding Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, asserting India's sovereignty over every inch of territory, particularly in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Chugh also criticized the tendency of certain politicians, including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, to praise Pakistan and China.

Emphasizing India's strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chugh reiterated the nation's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and interests. His remarks underscored the BJP's firm stance on national security and its readiness to confront external challenges.

