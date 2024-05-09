Yemen's Houthis execute attacks on Israeli-linked vessels in Gulf of Aden

(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group made a significant announcement on Thursday, revealing that they had executed attacks on three vessels reportedly associated with Israel in strategic maritime regions including the Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. According to Yahya Sarea, the military spokesperson for the Houthis, the operation was meticulously coordinated, involving a combination of naval, drone, and missile forces.



The first two vessels targeted in the operation were identified as the MSC DIEGO and MSC GINA, located within the Gulf of Aden. Additionally, the MSC VITTORIA, the third vessel, reportedly endured two separate strikes, one in the Indian Ocean and another in the Arabian Sea. While specific dates and times for these attacks were not provided by Sarea, he asserted that the strikes were executed with precision, further emphasizing the group's military capabilities.



In addition to detailing the operational aspects of the attacks, Sarea also underscored the Houthi group's commitment to escalating military actions in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. This declaration signals the group's intent to continue targeting vessels linked to Israel as a demonstration of their support for the Palestinian people.



Meanwhile, a preliminary report from the British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) corroborated the attacks on MSC GINA and MSC DIEGO, both container vessels flying the Panama flag. According to the UKMTO, the vessels came under missile attack on Tuesday while navigating the Gulf of Aden. Fortunately, neither vessel sustained damage, and all crew members remained unharmed.



The Houthi group's targeting of ships purportedly associated with Israel is not a recent development but rather part of a broader pattern dating back to the previous year. The group, which has established control over various northern provinces in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, has consistently justified its actions as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. In light of recent threats, the group has also signaled its intention to extend its reach to similar vessels operating in the Mediterranean region, underscoring the potential for continued maritime tensions in the area.

