Huma Qureshi Reflects On Life: It Is A Massive Canvas, Throw In All The Paint

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi imparted some words of wisdom on Friday morning, stating that "life is a massive canvas, throw in all the paint."

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture holding a canvas while clad in a navy blue co-ord set and a white crop top. She completed her look with natural makeup and sneakers.

"Life is a massive canvas... Throw in all the paint... But who said you got to paint between the lines... Disrupt," she captioned the post.

Huma has started working on 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

The first instalment of the 'Jolly LLB' franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was released in 2013. It told the story of a lawyer locking horns with a senior lawyer regarding a hit-and-run case involving a prominent figure's son.

The second part of the dark comedy courtroom drama had Akshay playing the title role in 2017.