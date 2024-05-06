Engineers Australia Celebrates First Batch Of Chartered Engineers Of CCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction, has announced the accreditation of its first batch of chartered engineers by Engineers Australia. This significant achievement highlights CCC's commitment to fostering excellence in the engineering profession.

Under Engineers Australia's fast track chartership programme, Engineering Workforce Credentials (EWC), six engineers from CCC have obtained their chartered status in less than three months. The inaugural cohort includes Ayman Mustafa El Moughrabi, Sachin Manohar Mondkar, Mohammad Assaf, Majid Wa'El Arafeh, Tarik Jamal Khaleel, and Hatem Hajri. EWC programme offers a streamlined pathway to chartership, enabling qualified engineers to accelerate their professional development and enhance their career prospects.

By obtaining Chartered status through this innovative program, CCC's engineers have demonstrated their exceptional skills, knowledge, and dedication to the highest standards of the engineering profession.

In a felicitation event held at CCC's Qatar headquarters in Lusail, Managing Director Oussama El Jerbi warmly congratulated the newly accredited Chartered Engineers.

He reiterated CCC's unwavering dedication to nurturing the professional advancement and development of its employees.