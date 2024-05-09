J&K Admin Allows Poll Campaigning After Day Long Halt In Sopore

Sopore falls within the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the seven phase parliamentary polls. NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting the seat.

On May 8, the office of Senior Superintendent of Police in Sopore, Divya D, issued an official directive to the additional district magistrate, outlining the rescheduling of various political activities in the area.

The order specified the postponement of a car rally from May 9 to May 18, and the rescheduling of a political rally in Rafiabad from May 10 to May 18, while no new date was provided for a May 12 gathering in Behrampora - all of which would see the participation of Abdullah, who has been actively campaigning in the region.

However, the Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM), Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmed Raina, said that they have granted the permission to the parties to resume their activities.

“Permission has been granted and needful has been done,” he said, adding that except for May 9, the permissions have been given for the rest of the political activities.

“Police have no authority to give permissions. Police had only directed for rescheduling the dates as a precautionary measure, as the situation was not conducive for the political activities on Thursday,” he said.

Notably, the Office of Senior Superintendent of Police in Sopore in an official communication to the Additional District Magistrate Baramulla, sought the

rescheduling of various political activities of National Conference and Peoples Conference in the jurisdiction of Police district Sopore. The SSP's communique sparked controversy, with the JKNC vice chairman and Baramulla LS parliamentary candidate Omar Abdullah accusing administration of being biased.

“My opponents have been unnerved by the tremendous response my campaign is receiving throughout North Kashmir. This move to sabotage my campaign in three important segments is further proof of their collective inability to match the response of the voters. They have taken to hiding behind the Administration which is going out of its way to help these BJP proxy candidates. I hope the @ECISVEEP will take note of this move by the administration to sabotage my campaign” Omar wrote on X- Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone lashed out at Omar Abdullah, saying he is trying to play an emotional card after sensing defeat .Quoting the order, Lone said PC has also been directed to reschedule their political activities. As per the communique, Sopore police had written to the authorities that NC and PC should reschedule their activities for which they had sought permission.

Move To Sabotage My Campaign: Omar

Sajad Lone, who is the chief of a faction of the People's Conference, is contesting from Baramulla. Another faction of the party is led by his brother Bilal Lone, who is a part of the moderate separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

The rescheduling directive did not cite specific reasons but sources familiar with the situation indicated that it was due to the ongoing cordon-and-search operations following intelligence reports of foreign terrorists being present in the region.

Tanvir Sadiq, the chief spokesperson of the NC, condemned the administration for allegedly hindering a level-playing field for party vice-president Abdullah in the Baramulla constituency.

