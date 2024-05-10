               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Ten Enemy Drones Overnight


5/10/2024 12:16:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed all of the ten Shahed one-way strike drones that the enemy used to attack Ukraine on the night of May 9 to 10.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using ten Shahed UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed all of the attack UAVs," the post said.

UkrinForm

