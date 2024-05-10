Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Ten Enemy Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed all of the ten Shahed one-way strike drones that the enemy used to attack Ukraine on the night of May 9 to 10.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using ten Shahed UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed all of the attack UAVs," the post said.

