Paris Handed Olympic Flame From Athens

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 24 (KUNA) -- The flame of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 was handed to France in a handover ceremony at the iconic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, on Friday.

Head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee Tony Estanguet - a French slalom canoeist and a three-time Olympic champion, received the flame at an event which marked the end of the 11-day Olympic Torch Relay through Greece.

After the flame arrives in Marseille from voyage across the Mediterranean aboard the Belem ship, the relay will resume in France on May 8, complete a 68-day trip and culminate in the opening ceremony of the Games in Paris on July 27. (end)

