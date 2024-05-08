(MENAFN) In a defiant stance against perceived Western aggression, Moscow has justified its decision to conduct tactical nuclear weapons drills as a necessary response to what it labels as "shameless and aggressive" policies of the Collective West. Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, asserted on Tuesday that the exercises were prompted by the security threats posed by the West's actions, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive on Monday to initiate snap drills involving tactical nuclear weapons in the Southern Military District, adjacent to Ukraine, has heightened tensions between Russia and the West. Both the Foreign and Defense Ministries in Moscow have publicly stated that the drills serve as a clear warning to the United States and its allies against further escalation of the Ukraine conflict.



According to Antonov, the United States and its allies have been steadily increasing their military support to Ukraine, supplying increasingly lethal weaponry that poses a direct threat to Russian citizens and territory. He accused Western powers of progressively abandoning their previously stated "self-restraints" and engaging in what he described as a hybrid war aimed at undermining Russia.



Addressing criticism from the White House, where national security spokesman John Kirby characterized Russia's actions as "reckless and irresponsible" nuclear "saber-rattling," Antonov rebuffed allegations of Russian aggression. Instead, he argued that Moscow's maneuvers are defensive in nature, aimed at safeguarding Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid escalating tensions.



Antonov cautioned Western policymakers against unilateral escalation in the Ukraine conflict, warning that Russia would utilize all available means to protect its interests. He asserted that Moscow's actions are driven by a determination to counter perceived threats posed by Western interference in the region.



As diplomatic tensions continue to simmer between Moscow and Western capitals, the rhetoric surrounding Russia's tactical nuclear drills underscores the deepening divide over the Ukraine crisis and broader geopolitical rivalries. The outcome of this standoff remains uncertain, as both sides navigate the complexities of deterrence, security, and national sovereignty in an increasingly polarized international landscape.

