It Is Time To Support Progress Azerbaijan, Armenia Are Making Towards Peace, Says Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Guardian published on Tuesday a letter by the AzerbaijaniAmbassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and NorthernIreland Elin Suleymanov in response to the biased article byjournalist Patrick Wintour headlined“Armenia turns towards West insearch of allies amid Azerbaijan tensions”.

“Patrick Wintour (Armenia turns towards west in search of alliesamid Azerbaijan tensions, 30 April) offers an oddly dark view fromhis visit to Armenia, just as Azerbaijan and Armenia, for the firsttime since their independence, have reached a breakthroughagreement to begin delimiting the border between two countries – amove widely praised by the international community and advocatedfor by Armenia's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan,” Ambassador ElinSuleymanov said in his letter.

“Moreover, he fails to mention that the main reason forhostilities and instability over the years was the 30-year illegaloccupation of the internationally recognised Azerbaijani lands byArmenia. So much so, that Mr Wintour described the return of fourAzerbaijani villages previously occupied by Armenia and clearlylocated in Azerbaijan, as acknowledged by all existing maps andeven Armenian officials, as“ceded” to Azerbaijan,” he noted.

“Mr Wintour is right, however, about Armenia's history ofperpetual and futile search for allies outside the region, while alasting peace requires normalisation with immediate neighbours.

Perhaps, it is time to abandon narratives of doom and gloom, andsupport the remarkable progress that Azerbaijan and Armenia aremaking towards peace,” Elin Suleymanov emphasized.