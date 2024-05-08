Belarus Statement On Nuclear Readiness Inspection Supports Russia's Campaign To Reduce Western Defense Aid To Ukraine - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A snap nuclear readiness drill announced in Belarus is likely aimed at supporting Moscow's efforts to force the West to refrain from providing additional military aid to Ukraine.

That's according to a report of the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank.

Experts explained Belarus' May 7 announcement of a snap nuclear readiness inspection as likely being part of the Kremlin's stepped-up reflexive management campaign aimed at influencing Western decision-making.

On Tuesday, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, ordered that his army participate in a joint inspection of carriers, forces and means of non-strategic nuclear weapons within the borders of the Union state with Russia. He echoed the standard rhetoric regarding the Belarusian nuclear deterrence doctrine and the intention to avoid war against Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, said the battery of Iskander missile launchers and the Su-25 squadron would be preparing for inspection.

"Lukashenko's announcement comes a day after the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced preparations for non-strategic (tactical) nuclear weapons exercises to“practice the preparation and use” of tactical nuclear weapons, and is likely meant to bolster the Kremlin's effort to coerce the West into self-deterring from providing additional military assistance to Ukraine," the report reads.

ISW continues to believe that neither Russia nor Belarus is seeking nuclear escalation and that the use of nuclear weapons remains unlikely.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Defense reported on May 6 that no changes were spotted in the Russian nuclear posture despite Russia's "irresponsible rhetoric."

As reported, on May 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a nuclear force drill "in order to increase readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to perform combat missions".

The next day, May 7, Belarus followed Russia's suit, announcing the relevant drill to inspect non-strategic nuclear arms carriers.