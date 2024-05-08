               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Volume Of Passengers Opting For Azerbaijan Railways Trains Surges By 22%


5/8/2024 5:20:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

In April of the current year, the number of passengers utilizingsuburban and domestic trains operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC(ADY) increased by 21.4%, totaling 6.8 million passengers, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that during April, a substantial 95.8% oftravelers, equivalent to 6.6 million individuals, chose theAbsheron circular railway line, marking a robust 21.8% increasecompared to the same period last year.

Furthermore, within the reporting period, passenger numbers onthe Baku-Aghstafa-Baku railway line witnessed a 6.3% uptick,reaching 25 million passengers, while the Baku-Gabala-Baku railwayline experienced a remarkable 2.2-fold increase, totaling 3,618thousand passengers.

AzerNews

