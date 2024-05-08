Kherson Railway Station Comes Under Russian Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Kherson, leaving tracks and the railway station damaged Wednesday morning.
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia railway operator reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
The movement of train 121/122 Kyiv - Kherson - Kyiv was temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv. From there, passengers will be shuttled to Kherson and back by charter buses. Read also:
Russian forces shell residential areas in downtown Kherson
, damage houses, gas pipeline
"All 99 passengers are safe," Ukrzaliznytsia assured.
The rest of the trains run according to schedule.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces downed 59 incoming air targets overnight Wednesday, May 8.
