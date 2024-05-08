USA Increases Forecast For Oil Production In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijanthis year is predicted to be 610,000 barrels per day, Azernews reports.

This figure is 10,000 barrels more than the previousforecast.

This was mentioned in the monthly report of the EnergyInformation Administration (EIA) under the US Department ofEnergy.

According to the report, next year the production of oil andother liquid hydrocarbons in the country will be 650,000 barrelsper day.

It was also noted that the daily production of liquidhydrocarbons in the country last year was at the level of 620,000barrels.