Power Grid Operator Comments On Consequences Of Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched a new massive missile and drone strike targeting energy infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.

"There is damage to our generation facilities. The equipment was damaged at one of the Ukrenergo facilities in the central region," the statement says.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that the consequences of the attack are being clarified. Energy experts are already working on their elimination.

"The enemy is not abandoning plans to deprive Ukrainians of electricity. Another massive attack on our energy industry! Electricity generation and transmission facilities have been attacked. The enemy wants to deprive us of the opportunity to sufficiently produce and transmit power," Galushchenko said.

He called on residents to consume electricity responsible, especially in the morning and evening peak hours.

As reported, overnight Wednesday, May 8, Russian invaders launched a combined strike involving missiles of various types and attack drones. In total, the enemy employed 76 means of air attack: 55 missiles and 21 one-way attack drones.