Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for Rumen Radev, Presidentof the Republic of Bulgaria, who arrived in the Republic ofAzerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President in thesquare decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and First Lady MehribanAliyeva welcomed Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria and First LadyDesislava Radeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the BulgarianPresident.

The state anthems of the Republics of Bulgaria and Azerbaijanwere played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President ofBulgaria Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva, while thedelegation of Bulgaria was introduced to the President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani PresidentIlham Aliyev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to theaccompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.