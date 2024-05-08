(MENAFN) In anticipation of the upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Berlin, tensions have escalated between Russian diplomats and local authorities over a controversial decision to prohibit symbols associated with Russia during commemorative events. The Russian embassy in Berlin issued a scathing rebuke on Tuesday, denouncing the move as "discriminatory" and a violation of the principle of historical reconciliation between the two nations.



The Berlin police's directive, which prohibits the display of symbols "linked to Russia" at WWII memorials, has sparked outrage from Moscow. According to the embassy's statement, the measures announced by Berlin authorities are deemed "unacceptable," as they effectively ban all symbols inseparably associated with Victory Day, including the Soviet flag and the iconic Victory Banner.



May 9 marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazism and the end of World War II in Europe, a day of immense significance for Russia and many post-Soviet states. However, the restrictions imposed by Berlin police have stirred controversy, particularly regarding the commemoration of Soviet sacrifices and contributions during the war.



The embassy highlighted the immense toll paid by the Soviet Union, with over 27 million citizens sacrificing their lives for the cause of peace. It emphasized the importance of honoring the memory of fallen Red Army soldiers and victims of Nazism in a dignified manner, in accordance with longstanding traditions.



Furthermore, the statement issued by the Russian embassy called for the immediate lifting of all bans on relevant symbols, songs, and attire associated with the anti-Hitler coalition, which included the USSR and the Allies. It emphasized the fundamental right of individuals to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought against fascism during World War II.



As tensions persist between Moscow and Berlin over the impending Victory Day commemorations, the dispute underscores deeper historical and political divisions surrounding interpretations of WWII history and the legacy of Soviet involvement in the conflict. The outcome of this diplomatic spat remains uncertain as both sides navigate the complexities of memory, reconciliation, and national identity in the context of Europe's wartime past.

