Pavi Caretaker: 7 Dileep Movies To Watch During THIS Weekend

Dileep is a highly acclaimed actor in Malayalam cinema. Here are seven movies featuring Dileep that you might enjoy

Dileep, Johny Antony, and Radhika Sarathkumar star in Vineeth Kumar's Malayalam film "Pavi Caretaker". It opened in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Dileep portrays a cab driver who falls for an affluent woman in this Lal Jose-directed romantic comedy. The film has clever dialogue and likeable characters.

Lal Jose directs this comedy-drama about Madhavan, a cheeky young guy who falls for an affluent girl. Dileep's portrayal of the title character is emotional and engaging.

In this Johny Antony-directed action comedy, Dileep plays a foolish but well-intentioned private investigator who gets into amusing situations while solving a case.

In this Shafi-directed comedy, Dileep portrays a simpleton who gets caught up in misunderstandings and hilarity. The film's premise and acting are popular.

Joshiy's multi-starrer stars Dileep and other Malayalam stars. Some people get together to oppose corruption and injustice in the film.

This Rafi Mecartin-directed comedy highlights the funny misconceptions that occur when a Punjabi family settles into a Kerala suburb. This film showcases Dileep's humour.

In this romantic comedy by Jeethu Joseph, Dileep plays a young guy who impersonates his employer to captivate a woman. Film is noted for its humour and fascinating plot.