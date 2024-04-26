Average Broadband Internet Speed In Azerbaijan Experiences An Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In March 2024, Azerbaijan ranked 117th among 182 countries inaverage fixed broadband internet speed, down two notches fromFebruary. The average download speed was 38.32 Mbps, Azernews reports, citing the Speedtest GlobalIndex.

This is 38 percent more than 27.84 Mbps in the same period lastyear.

The first place in terms of fixed broadband Internet speed inMarch 2024 was taken by Singapore (284.13 Mbit/s), and the lastplace was taken by Cuba (2.92 Mbit/s).

In March, Azerbaijan ranked 56th among 148 countries in terms ofmobile Internet speed (50.12 Mbit/s), up three notches fromFebruary.

In terms of mobile Internet speed, Qatar took first place(313.30 Mbit/s) in March 2024, and Cuba took the last place (4.01Mbit/s).

During the reporting month, Baku moved one notch ahead among 195cities in terms of fixed broadband Internet speed compared to theprevious month and took 134th place (39.90 Mbit/s).

Abu Dhabi tops the ranking of cities with fixed broadbandInternet access (308.05 Mbit/s), while Havana (2.10 Mbit/s) comeslast.

In March, Baku ranked 74th among 168 cities in terms of mobileInternet speed (59.78 Mbit/s), down three notches from a monthearlier.

The first place in terms of mobile Internet speed is taken byAr-Rayyan (427.38 Mbit/s), and the last place is taken by thecapital of Cuba, Havana (5.08 Mbit/s).