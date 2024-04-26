Indo Korea To Foster Collaboration In Art And Culture Promotion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, March 24, 2024: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished figure in the realm of art and culture, announced a significant step towards strengthening cultural ties between India and Korea. Following his two impactful visits to Korea, Dr. Marwah has been nominated as the International Advisor to the International Youth Fellowship and the Universal Peace Federation of Seoul, Korea, as the Universal Peace Ambassador.



In a bid to further promote bilateral relations through art and culture, a delegation from Korea recently visited Marwah Studios, Noida. The event, supported by the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum and the Asian Unity Alliance, served as a platform to foster collaboration and exchange in the realm of arts and culture.



The Korean delegation comprised esteemed individuals including Ji Hyon Pyon, Mishelle, Moon Sung Yong, Jung Jungjin, Kim Hyunjun, and Prashat Mishra. Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended a warm welcome to the delegates, recognizing their efforts in promoting cultural diplomacy between India and Korea.



As a gesture of appreciation and solidarity, Dr. Marwah honored all dignitaries with memberships to the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum. Additionally, he conferred upon group leader Ji Hyon Pyon the prestigious membership of the International Women's Film Forum of Marwah Studios, acknowledging her leadership and contributions to the field of cultural exchange.



Reflecting on the significance of the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the transformative power of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between nations. He expressed his commitment to furthering collaborations between India and Korea in the fields of art, culture, and beyond.



The visit of the Korean delegation to Marwah Studios marks a significant milestone in the journey towards strengthening cultural ties and promoting cross-cultural exchange between India and Korea. Through initiatives like these, both nations aim to enrich their cultural landscapes and foster lasting friendships.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143