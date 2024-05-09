EU Staff Protest Gaza War In Brussels

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) More than 100 employees of European Union institutions gathered in front of the European Commission in Brussels on Wednesday to protest against the Gaza war.

Protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, holding a symbolic funeral ceremony and writing slogans such as“international law,”“EU treaties,” and“genocide convention” on placards.

The protesters demanded more effort from the European Union to help end the war in Gaza.

They also observed a minute of silence during the ceremony to mourn the Palestinian casualties in the Gaza conflict.

One of the protesters told Reuters,“We have come together in a peaceful demonstration to defend the rights, principles, and values upon which European institutions are built.”

Simona Balogova, another protester, also said,“The aim of this protest is to show that we are impartial. We are not political, and we only stand for the values of the European Union.”

These protests in Brussels come as ceasefire negotiations, which Qatar, Egypt, and the United States mediated, have not yielded any results. at the same time, Israel rejected Hamas' recent proposal for a ceasefire.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 34,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel's seven-month attacks.

