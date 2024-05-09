Ukraine's Forces Obliterate All Russian Fortifications In Serebryanskyi Forest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Servicemen with the Pomsta (Revenge) border guards brigade destroyed enemy shelters in the Serebryanskyi forest in Luhansk region, using a Vampire attack drone.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine uploaded the relevant video on social media, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

"Border guards destroyed several enemy shelters in the Kreminna district of Luhansk region with the Vampire night attack bomber drone," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine as of May 8 have amounted to 477,430, as per the General Staff's estimates.