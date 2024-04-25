Jordan Demands Israeli End Violations At Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday condemned the Israeli occupation authorities actions of allowing extremist settlers to storm Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, engaging in provocative practices that violate the mosque's sanctity, and imposing restrictions on the entry of worshippers to the mosque, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Thursday.

Qudah emphasised that these actions represent a violation of the historical and legal status quo in Al Aqsa Mosque and an infringement on the sanctity of holy sites. He also called on Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against Al Aqsa Mosque and to respect its sanctity, warning against the continuation of these violations, according to a ministry statement.



He also highlighted the importance of respecting the authority of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, a Jordan-run entity affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, as the exclusive authority responsible for managing the affairs of the Al Aqsa Mosque and regulating entry to it.

Qudah also warned against the ongoing imposition of measures by Israeli occupation authorities to control the entry of worshippers to the Al Aqsa Mosque. He also stressed the imperative of ensuring free and unrestricted access to the Al Aqsa Mosque, a purely Muslim place of worship encompassing an entire area of 144 dunams, underscoring the need for respect and protection of the holy site.