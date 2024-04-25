Qatar Equestrian Team Wins Gold At GCC Youth Games

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar equestrian team won gold in showjumping at the First GCC Youth Games in UAE on Thursday with flawless and fastest show in the Special Two Phases class. The team comprising Sheikh Mohamed bin Jassim al-Thani, Khalifa Abdullah al-Khalidi, Ghanem Nasser al-Qadi and Saad Ahmed al-Saad clocked an aggregate of perfect 195.31 seconds. Saudi Arabia secured the silver medal with a time of 188.63 seconds.“It's a great achievement and we are looking forward to win more accolades for Qatar,” rider al-Saad said.

