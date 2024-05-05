Turkish BIST closes Friday’s session 0.67 percent higher

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkey's benchmark stock index soared to a fresh record closing high, reaching 10,276.88 points, marking a 0.67 percent increase from the previous close. The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 68.23 points compared to Thursday's closing figure of 10,208.65 points. Over the course of the week, the index surged by more than 3.64 percent, indicating significant market momentum.



By the end of trading, the total market value of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 8.8 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to USD272.5 billion), with a robust daily trading volume of 69 billion Turkish liras (USD2.14 billion). These figures underscore a buoyant market sentiment and heightened investor activity within Turkey's stock market.



In the commodities market, the price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,301.65, while Brent crude oil was trading at around USD83.48 per barrel as of 6:06 p.m. local time (1506GMT). These prices reflect ongoing dynamics in global commodity markets, which can influence Turkey's economic outlook and trade balance.



Regarding currency exchange rates, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 32.3424, the euro/lira exchange rate was at 34.8614, and the British pound traded at 40.5966 Turkish liras. These exchange rates provide insights into Turkey's foreign exchange market and its relations with major global currencies, influencing international trade and investment flows.

