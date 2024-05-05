Relatively Hot Weather, Poor Horizontal Visibility Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will be misty to foggy at places at first becomes relatively hot daytime with scattered clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at first.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy at first with scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 18 knot at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08 km/ 02 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08.

Sea state inshore will be 01 to 03 feet. Offshore, it will be 02 to 04 feet.

