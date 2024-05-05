Shilpa Says She Loves Wearing Sarees, Does Pranayam Before Walking The Runway

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty professed her love for sarees and shared that she always takes out time to do pranayama before walking the runway.

Shilpa turned muse for the collection Etasha by designer Asha and strutted the ramp on the song 'Tu Jhoom'.

The actress, a mother of two, looked stunning in a metallic gold saree with ruffles in the border, paired with an embellished high-neck backless blouse.

She completed her look with blown-out hair, kohled eyes, and brown lips.

After her walk, Shilpa said:“I am wearing the Etasha collection by Asha Jain. I love what I am wearing. It is very comfortable. I love wearing sarees. I think it is fitting to choose an outfit like this when you are going out and to stand out and still be comfortable.”

The designer said that Shilpa was her inspiration while creating the show-stopping ensemble.

“She was the only one on our mind when we were designing the saree. She had to be the muse for my collection. She's done complete justice to the saree,” said the designer.

Asked about her thoughts before sauntering on the runway, she said:“Ramp pe jaane se ek minute phele main pranayam karti hun. Yoga se sab hoga.”