Qatar's Permanent Mission To UN Organizes Exhibition On World Cup Hosting Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations inaugurated an exhibition titled "Journey and Legacy", showcasing Qatar's experience in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in collaboration with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis, HE Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, and various UN officials and permanent representatives of the member states in New York.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, in a speech during the exhibition's opening, highlighted the positive impact of hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on the Middle East and the Arab world; pointing to the lasting legacy the tournament had left for future generations.

The tournament focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and set new standards for future World Cups in areas related to social, economic and environmental development, and infrastructure, Her Excellency added.

The opening ceremony also featured a special presentation on the meticulous planning involved in all aspects of Qatars hosting of the tournament, and the alignment between the completed projects for the tournament and Qatar National Vision 2030, which are still beneficial as vital facilities at the national, regional and global levels, in addition to the positive impact of the programs and initiatives launched as part of this significant event.