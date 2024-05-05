10 Killed, 9 Others Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Bank (WB) and European Union announced $116 million in support to Afghanistan last week when UN Special Rapporteur on Situation of Human Rights Richard Bennett called on the caretaker government to fulfill its international commitments.

However, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid slammed Bennett's observations as prejudiced.

Last week's major developments



Will continue engagement with IEA: US

IEA should honour human rights commitments: Bennett

Officials pledge more steps to address problems

Work on 5 projects including Pashdan Dam ongoing WB, EU announce over $116m in aid for Afghanistan

Casualties:

Ten people were killed and nine others injured in Afghanistan in separate incidents of violence last week.

Six people were killed and one wounded in an attack on a mosque by unknown gunman in western Herat province. Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), told Pajhwok Afghan News the deadly incident took place when a gunman opened fire on worshipers in Guzra district. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Local officials said unknown gunmen killed a man in Kandahar province. A child was killed and four others were injured in an Explosive Remnant of War (ERW) blast in Ghazni province.

In central Kapisa province, a man was killed in a mine explosion. In Nangarhar, a man killed his brother mistakenly while four people were injured over a land dispute in Parwan province.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, seven people were killed and seven others injured in different incidents of violence in Afghanistan.

Before the regime change in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, hundreds of civilians and members of warring parties were killed and injured every week.

Engagement with IEA

Principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said interaction with Afghan rulers was important to support the Afghan people and defend American interests.

With this in mind, the US would remain engaged with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), he said.

Patel the US used this opportunity to“fight terrorism and defend human rights” and also have a direct dialogue with IEA on“the release of American citizens who are imprisoned in Afghanistan.”

US Chargé d'Affaires Karen Decker told The New Humanitarian' that Washington was in a position where it must“very carefully navigate the non-recognition policy” and interaction with the interim government in Kabul.

The US diplomat said Washington would continue to be engaged with the IEA on“pragmatic issues”, with humanitarian assistance and human rights being her primary areas of concern.

The IEA has not commented on this. However, it has repeatedly evinced an interest in positive interaction with the world on the basis of of mutual respect and improved relations.

Human rights

According to a BBC report, an assessment of the human rights situation in Afghanistan was presented at a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The participants called on the caretaker government to allow girls and women to study and work.

The IEA insists all people in Afghanistan have been given their rights in the framework of Shariah law and women's rights were protected in accordance with Islamic principles.

But Bennett stated the interim government in Afghanistan was not prepared to be accountable for its actions concerning human rights issues. The UN's Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan once again called on the Islamic Emirate to fulfill its commitments to the world regarding human rights.

“Bennett's remarks do not need a reaction. He is a biased individual who, given the security and stability we have under the regime ruling Afghanistan, is merely venting his frustrations, which we should not regard as significant,” commented Mujahid.

A delegation of Afghans based in European countries, visited Kabul for 12 days and discussed with IEA officials a number of issues, including girls' education and the establishment of a viable social system.

A report about the outcome of the visit said IEA leaders agreed with the delegation on many issues.

Infrastructure projects

Construction work on three road projects was launched at a cost of nearly one billion afghanis in Kabul.

In addition, five check dams are being built at a cost of 10 million afghanis in Dara-i-Noor, Behsud, Dur Baba, Koz Kunar and Shinwari districts of Nangarhar. Similarly, the rest of work on Pashdan dam in Herat also resumed.

According to reports, this dam has the capacity to store about 45 million cubic meters of water, irrigate 13,000 hectares of land and generate two megawatts of electricity.

Continuation of humanitarian aid

The EU allocated 30 million euros in aid for combating climate change and malnutrition, while the World Bank contributed 84 million US dollars to the implementation of community resilience and livelihood project in Afghanistan.

Donated by various organisations, 92 tonnes of vital medicines arrived in Kabul to treat about 675,000 people, including 400,000 children, with life-threatening but preventable diseases.

