               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

10 Militants Killed In Balochistan, KP


5/5/2024 4:07:21 AM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Ten alleged terrorists have been killed in separate exch­anges of fire in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Six suspected terrorists were shot dead and their hideouts busted during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district of KP on Saturday, the military said.

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Dep­a­rtment (CTD) said four terror suspects were killed after they fired at a police vehicle on the Quetta-Sibi road.

In Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, security forces came under fire from the terrorists during an operation. In exc­hange of intense fire, six terrorists were killed.

mud

Views: 5

MENAFN05052024000174011037ID1108174487


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search