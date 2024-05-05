10 Militants Killed In Balochistan, KP

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Ten alleged terrorists have been killed in separate exchanges of fire in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
Six suspected terrorists were shot dead and their hideouts busted during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district of KP on Saturday, the military said.
The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said four terror suspects were killed after they fired at a police vehicle on the Quetta-Sibi road.
In Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, security forces came under fire from the terrorists during an operation. In exchange of intense fire, six terrorists were killed.
