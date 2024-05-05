10 Militants Killed In Balochistan, KP

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Ten alleged terrorists have been killed in separate exch­anges of fire in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Six suspected terrorists were shot dead and their hideouts busted during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district of KP on Saturday, the military said.

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Dep­a­rtment (CTD) said four terror suspects were killed after they fired at a police vehicle on the Quetta-Sibi road.

In Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, security forces came under fire from the terrorists during an operation. In exc­hange of intense fire, six terrorists were killed.

mud

Views: 5