Parliament Fails To Support Pension Reform Bill At First Reading

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada failed to back draft law 9212 on accumulative pension provision as part of the pension reform at its first reading on Wednesday.

That's according to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (The Voice), Ukrinform reports.

He specified that the draft law saw support from 214 MP with the required threshold of 226 votes.

"I don't think that, even if adopted, there would be a chance for the law to pas sin the near future. The IMF has a specific rule that any changes to the pension system must be agreed with the World Bank. For now, the situation with demography (due to the war) is unclear, so it is very difficult to calculate the macro for such a change. More precisely, it is impossible," Zhelezniak said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on accumulative pension provision in April 2023 benefit of such employees. It was supposed to establish mandatory participation in the accumulative pension system of all categories of working-age citizens until they reach the age of 55 and mandatory payment of pension contributions by employers for the benefit of such employees.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Telegram