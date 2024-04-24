UNRWA Launches 1.2-Bln-USD Appeal For Gaza, West Bank Amid Escalating Crisis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Apr 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – UNRWA, the United Nations agency supporting Palestine refugees, yesterday announced an appeal for 1.2 billion U.S. dollars, aimed at alleviating the severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip and the increasingly unstable West Bank.

The funding is aimed at covering humanitarian efforts through the end of the year, to support approximately 1.7 million people in devastated Gaza and over 200,000 in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, highlighted the severity of the situation.“The scars of war are seen on a massive scale in Gaza. Meanwhile, violence is increasing in the West Bank,” he stated.

“It is critical to support UNRWA in providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance and development services in health and education. The past months proved that there is no replacement or alternative to UNRWA,” Lazzarini emphasised.

In Gaza, where the community heavily relies on aid, UNRWA serves as a crucial support system. The agency manages shelters housing over one million people, orchestrates food distributions, offers primary healthcare, and oversees logistics for aid delivery.“Two hundred days into the war, the priority now is to bring in much-needed supplies, including food, into Gaza,” Lazzarini added.– NNN-XINHUA

