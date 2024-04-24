Turkish Manufacturer Karmod Stresses Safety Over Cost In Prefabricated Home Manufacturing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish building manufacturer Karmod said on Wednesday thatsecurity concerns should outweigh price considerations whenpurchasing prefabricated homes, Azernews reports,citing Anadolu Agency.

"Price is an important factor, but it should not compromise thesafety and durability of the home," Karmod Sales Director OzayKemal Karakucuk said, emphasizing the importance of prioritizingthe structural integrity and safety features of prefabricatedhomes.

He warned that cheaper materials could lead to serious safetyrisks, especially concerning the structural support systems such assteel beams used in construction.

Karakucuk advised buyers to prioritize manufacturers known fortheir rigorous safety standards and high-quality materials.

"Selecting a reputable manufacturer is crucial. Awell-constructed home that adheres to safety standards offers notjust shelter, but security," he added, pointing to the importanceof post-sales services.

Karakucuk further explained that the variation in prices amongprefabricated homes often reflects differences in material qualityand adherence to production standards.

"The low prices offered by some manufacturers can be tempting,but they may result in homes that are structurally unsound andpotentially hazardous," he cautioned.

He urged potential homeowners to ensure their chosen home meetsstructural stability standards and to scrutinize the materials usedin walls, roofs, and support structures.

"Features such as the electrical system, windows, and insulationshould meet local and international certified safety standards setby TSE and ISO," said Karakucuk.

He also highlighted the importance of considering the climaticconditions of the area where the home will be installed.

"The manufacturer must possess expertise in the climaticconditions relevant to the home's location, such as snow load,humidity, rainfall, and wind, and should be equipped with thenecessary technical tools," he said.