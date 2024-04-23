Iraq To Clear Landmines By 2028

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministries of Planning and Environment have agreed on a plan to clear the country of landmines by 2028.

A meeting at the Ministry of Planning discussed strategies to remove mines, ensuring Iraq is free from these hazards according to agreed commitments.

Planning Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Maher Hamad Johan emphasized the government's focus on environmental projects, including mine clearance, due to the risks they pose to public safety and development.

Environment Minister Nizar Amidi praised the Planning Ministry's support in his ministry's mine clearance efforts, noting the need for additional resources as over 6,000 km2 remain contaminated. The meeting included officials from both ministries and the Ministry of Finance.

