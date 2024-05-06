Major Fire Reported In Delhi Factory

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) A massive fire was reported on Monday in a factory at Narela in the outskirts of Delhi, a fire department official said, adding that no casualty has been reported in the incident so far.

Sharing the details, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a factory near Harishchandra Chowk in Narela Industrial Area was received at 8:27 a.m. on Monday.

“A total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” said Garg.

“The fire is now under control and so far no one has been injured in the incident. The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Garg added.