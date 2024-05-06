Texas A&M At Qatar Graduates 144 Engineers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, graduated 144 engineers during commencement exercises held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) yesterday.

The Class of 2024 includes 136 students who graduated with bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering, and eight students who graduated with master's degrees in chemical engineering. The Class of 2024 includes 70 Qatari graduates and 73 female engineers, and represents 26 nationalities.

To date, Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded a total of 1,656 degrees, with 43.5 percent awarded to Qatari graduates and 44 percent to female graduates.

The night's invited speaker was Dr. Mohammed Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company and Past Chair of the Texas A&M at Qatar Dean's Development Council.

In his remarks to the graduates, Al Mulla said,“This persistent journey of learning equips you to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world, ensuring you remain at the forefront of innovation and leadership. The detection of knowledge does not stop upon graduation; rather, it marks the beginning of a lifelong journey of continuous learning and improvement.”

He continued,“I encourage each of you to embrace this mindset of continuous growth and curiosity, understanding that every day presents a new opportunity to learn something valuable, not just about the world, but also about ourselves. As graduates of Texas A&M, you are now ambassadors of this transformative power of education, remember that your education is a beacon that guides your way, not just in your careers but as lifelong learners”.

Khalid Al Sada, a Class of 2024 chemical engineering graduate and president of the Student Government Association, was selected to address his fellow graduates during the ceremony.

He highlighted how the Class of 2024 overcame several challenges including a global pandemic, and expressed his gratitude to his peers, family and faculty for their support during the undergraduate years.

Dr. César Octavio Malavé, Dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, congratulated the graduates on their resilience and resourcefulness in completing their degree, and urged them to uphold the Aggie Core Values of Respect, Excellence, Loyalty, Leadership, Integrity and Selfless Service in everything they do.

Malavé said,“A degree in engineering is one of the most challenging degrees a student can earn, and the Aggie engineers we recognize tonight have completed an intense course of study to fulfill the requirements for their engineering degree. And not just any engineering degree - an engineering degree from Texas A&M University, a globally recognized leader in engineering education and research. Your hard work has paid off, and tonight is the start of a lifetime of learning, leading and lending expertise to the challenges of the future. It's time for each of you to fulfill your potential as engineering leaders for Qatar's knowledge economy and for the global energy transformation.”