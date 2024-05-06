Ooredoo Group Chairs 3Rd IIC MENA Chapter To Address Regulatory Challenges And Opportunities In Digital Age

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group chaired the third meeting of the International Institute of Communications (IIC) MENA Chapter, which recently convened in Manama, Bahrain, hosted by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

Chaired by Fraser Graham (pictured), Director of Public Affairs at Ooredoo Group, the meeting brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and regulatory authorities to deliberate on key issues shaping the digital landscape in the MENA region.

Discussions at the meeting centered around the urgent need to establish a regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI), analyse the implications of the NIS2 Directive for Cybersecurity, and develop a robust framework for regulating Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Fraser Graham, Director of Public Affairs at Ooredoo Group, commented:“The recent meeting in Bahrain underscores the collective commitment of industry leaders and regulators to navigate the evolving digital landscape in the MENA region. By fostering collaboration and sharing insights, we are well-positioned to address regulatory challenges and unlock the transformative potential of emerging technologies such as IoT.”

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation and discussion of the Whitepaper titled“Proposals to Unlock the Potential of IoT”, produced by the Digital Economy and Regulatory Modernisation (DERM) Committee of the IIC MENA Chapter. Led by Francesco Paolo Di Gregorio, Director Advocacy & Policy at Ooredoo Qatar, the Whitepaper aims to address the global and regional challenges posed by IoT technologies.

Commenting on the significance of the Whitepaper, Lynn Robinson, IIC Director General, said:“IoT has the potential to revolutionise industries and societies, but unlocking its full potential requires a coordinated approach. The Whitepaper offers valuable insights and recommendations to policymakers and stakeholders, paving the way for a more inclusive and secure digital ecosystem.”

Previous meetings of the MENA Chapter were held in Doha and Casablanca during 2023, reflecting the commitment of regional leaders to drive positive change in the ICT landscape.