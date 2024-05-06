Bus crash in northern Maryland leave 1 dead, 23 injured

(MENAFN) Early Sunday morning, tragedy struck on Interstate 95 in northern Maryland when a bus carrying 24 passengers veered out of control, crashing into a guardrail in Harford County around 6 a.m. The Maryland State Police reported that the bus lost control, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 23 other individuals. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, one passenger succumbed to their injuries at the crash site, while the driver and the remaining passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.



In response to the incident, authorities swiftly closed the northbound lanes of I-95 to facilitate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team assumed responsibility for leading the investigation, working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the tragic accident. While no immediate charges were filed, the thorough examination by law enforcement aimed to shed light on the cause of the crash and determine any potential factors contributing to the loss of control.



Describing the vehicle involved as a Ford E-450 designed for multiple occupancy, police commenced a comprehensive investigation into various aspects of the incident. This included probing into the origin and destination of the bus, as well as scrutinizing factors that may have played a role in the loss of control. The community of Harford County, located approximately 34 miles north of Baltimore, was shaken by the sudden and devastating nature of the crash, prompting concerns about road safety and the well-being of travelers in the region.



As the investigation unfolded and authorities worked to provide answers to the grieving families and affected community members, the incident underscored the importance of road safety measures and the need for vigilant enforcement to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Amidst the somber aftermath of the crash, efforts to support the injured and provide comfort to those affected remained a top priority, reflecting the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity.

