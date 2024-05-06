Workshop Explores Breakthroughs In Electron Microscopy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the leadership of Dr. Noora Al Qahtani, the Central Laboratories Unit at Qatar University, in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, held a workshop titled 'Insightful Visions: Electron Microscopy from Laboratory Tests to Analysis in the Era of the Modern Technological Revolution,' recently.

This workshop, a rare and unique opportunity, brought together scientists, researchers, and those interested in electron microscopy, underscoring their importance in the scientific community.

Through presentations of the latest developments and case studies, participants not only understood the benefits and diverse applications of electron microscopy but also gained practical insights. The workshop, far from being a theoretical exercise, offered a hands-on experience with tools and techniques, tailored to each specialization, thereby enhancing their practical understanding in this field.

The workshop focused on showcasing the power of electron microscopy and advanced imaging and analysis techniques. It also presented case studies demonstrating this technology's use in research, industrial, and medical fields. The workshop also focused on the sample preparation process and interpretation of results to help participants understand the operations in these fields.

This workshop is part of Qatar University's efforts to strengthen ongoing cooperation with leading companies in research and development. The aim is to support innovation and develop modern technologies in the region. Through these efforts, Qatar University is expected to continue stimulating technological advancement and innovation in various fields of science and technology.

Dr. Noora emphasised the workshop's goals, affirming that this inspiring initiative enhances cooperation and joint efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and implement the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aligns with the new vision of Qatar University 2027. She encouraged everyone to take advantage of the added value offered by this event, whether they are seeking to acquire new skills, broaden their horizons, or connect with like-minded individuals. The event is an essential step towards achieving the desired success. It allows participants to learn from experienced experts, engage in hands-on activities, and have fruitful discussions. She urged everyone to actively engage, ask questions, share insights, and fully benefit from this enriching experience.

Dr. Al Qahtani expressed her deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the sponsors and participants who contributed to the success of the event.