IDF claims Israeli troops murdered by accidental fires in Gaza

(MENAFN) An internal investigation conducted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has revealed a tragic incident resulting in the loss of two Israeli troops and injuries to two others due to "friendly fire" during operations in Gaza. The unfortunate event occurred amidst heightened tensions following a deadly incursion by Hamas militants, prompting Israel to launch a massive offensive in the densely-populated Palestinian enclave.



According to reports from the Times of Israel, the incident occurred on Sunday when an IDF tank fired into a building in Gaza where IDF reservists were seeking cover. The tank round struck the building, leading to casualties among the Israeli troops. The IDF probe indicated that the tank fired at an area designated as off-limits by IDF commanders, resulting in unintended consequences.



Prior to the fatal shelling, Israeli troops had encountered an ambush by Hamas militants along a critical route in the enclave, sparking an exchange of fire. The inadvertent attack on fellow Israeli troops underscores the complexities and dangers faced by military personnel in conflict zones, where split-second decisions can have devastating outcomes.



The Times of Israel, citing IDF estimates, highlighted the prevalence of such incidents during the ongoing operation, with at least 43 Israeli military fatalities attributed to 'friendly fire' and various accidents out of the 263 confirmed deaths since the operation's onset last October.



Factors such as poor communication, personnel fatigue, and inattentiveness were listed as contributing factors in the IDF report.



This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict and underscores the importance of stringent protocols and communication channels to prevent such mishaps in future military operations. As both sides continue to grapple with the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, efforts to minimize civilian and military casualties remain paramount in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108176555