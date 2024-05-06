Carnegie Mellon Qatar Prepares Graduates For Real-World Impact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar celebrates this year's graduation, Dean Michael Trick reflected on the institution's two-decade journey, emphasising its commitment to preparing students for real-world challenges.

Dean Trick highlighted the university's unique approach to education, emphasising experiential learning both inside and outside the classroom.“Several courses involve external clients, where students act as consultants to solve issues, and others are project-based and emphasize connections to real-world challenges,” he told The Peninsula.

Beyond academics, students are encouraged to engage in internships and independent research, supported by a robust career development program. Dean Trick underscores the importance of staying connected with graduates, facilitating networking opportunities and career consultations.

Since its establishment 20 years ago, Carnegie Mellon in Qatar has evolved to meet the changing needs of the workforce. Initially offering programs in business administration and computer science, the university have expanded to include biological sciences and information systems, all tailored to address the Qatar economy's growth.

Dean Trick emphasises the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across all programs, recognizing it as a driving force behind innovation.“Every one of our four programs includes elements of AI,” he said. From computer science to biological sciences, students are equipped to leverage AI in their respective fields.

International exposure is also a cornerstone of the Carnegie Mellon in Qatar experience, with most students spending at least one semester abroad, enriching their understanding of the global economy.

In response to Qatar's evolving economy, the university continually adapts its curriculum, offering courses in Islamic finance, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and other emerging fields.

Additionally, new minors such as Tech Entrepreneurship and Multidisciplinary Energy Studies cater to anticipated growth sectors.

Dean Trick highlighted initiatives like the AI + Finance certificate and student competitions, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. He underscores the university's holistic approach to student development, from the admissions process to extracurricular involvement and wellness support.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values at Carnegie Mellon, with dedicated efforts led by an associate dean. Regular community conversations ensure ongoing improvement in this area.

Finally, Trick celebrates the university's research endeavors, spanning sustainability, AI, robotics, economics, and genetics, among other fields. Faculty engages in research that directly impacts societies and addresses pressing challenges.

As Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar prepares to celebrate another cohort of graduates, Dean Michael Trick reaffirms its commitment to preparing students for impactful careers in a rapidly changing world.