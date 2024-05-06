Lulu Hypermarket Awarded 'Best CSR Initiative In The Retail Sector'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket, a renowned retail chain, was honoured with the esteemed 'Best CSR Initiative in the Retail Sector' award at the recent Qatar CSR Summit and Awards ceremony held in Doha.

The accolade was received by Shaijan M.O, Regional Director of LuLu Group International, from Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari, CEO of Qatar CSR National Programme, in recognition of LuLu's exemplary commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The Qatar CSR Summit, organised by Qatar University and under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, is a significant event that convenes industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders to deliberate on the future of CSR in a circular economy.

LuLu Hypermarket's achievement underscores its dedication to making a positive impact on society through a wide array of CSR initiatives. From environmental conservation to community welfare, LuLu has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the corporate citizenship.

LuLu's commitment to corporate social responsibility is evident through a range of impactful initiatives. Notable among these is the introduction of the 'Price Freeze Policy', aimed at ensuring affordability for customers. Additionally, LuLu has forged a partnership with the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, supporting the 'Educate a Child' programme with substantial annual donations totalling $8m by 2024.

Further exemplifying its dedication, LuLu has contributed QR250,000 to support Qatar charity and has engaged in various partnerships and initiatives with Qatar Cancer Society.

Moreover, LuLu actively promotes sustainability through initiatives such as biodegradable shopping bags and reusable bags, aligning its practices with environmental conservation goals. Through these efforts and more, LuLu demonstrates its commitment to supporting local communities, whether through direct donations, charity campaigns, or sponsorship of events, making a tangible difference in the lives of people. Shaijan M.O. expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating,“At LuLu, we believe in the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on society and the environment. We are truly honored to be recognized for our CSR initiatives and remain committed to advancing sustainable practices in all aspects of our operations.”

LuLu Hypermarket's receipt of the“Best CSR Initiative in the Retail Sector” award in the current year reaffirms its position as a leading corporate in Qatar and reflects its unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people in Qatar.

